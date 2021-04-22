Namibia: Cloete Appointed As Executive Director At Institute of Corporate Governance

22 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance appointment corporate governance expert, Vincia Cloete, as an Executive Director, effective 1 April.

Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance whose purpose is to enhance sound corporate governance practices, was established during 2016 by a group of like-minded directors, captains of industry and governance practitioners.

The entity has grown in leaps and bounds and has seen its corporate membership grow phenomenally over the years.

Cloete's professional experience of over a decade in the corporate legal industry has provided her the opportunity to understand and offer solutions to troubled, as well as functional boards and organisations alike, and she is honoured to take up the challenge of leading the Governance Institute.

Cloete is a Governance and Legal Practitioner, with the right of appearance in the High Court of Namibia. She serves as a Director on the Lithon Impact Capital, Mcube Investments One Limited, and the Namibian Ports Authority Boards.

She also serves on the Law Society of Namibia Legal Ethics & Investigatory Committee, on the SADC Lawyers Association as an EXCO and Council Member, and is a member of the African Legal Support Facility Academy Accreditation Committee and Governance Sub-committee.

Cloete's educational background includes a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law (Cum Laude) from the Stellenbosch University; and LL B, B Juris and B Accounting degrees from the University of Namibia.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.