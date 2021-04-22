Namibia: Cloete Appointed As Executive Director At Institute of Corporate Governance

The Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance appointment corporate governance expert, Vincia Cloete, as an Executive Director, effective 1 April.

Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance whose purpose is to enhance sound corporate governance practices, was established during 2016 by a group of like-minded directors, captains of industry and governance practitioners.

The entity has grown in leaps and bounds and has seen its corporate membership grow phenomenally over the years.

Cloete's professional experience of over a decade in the corporate legal industry has provided her the opportunity to understand and offer solutions to troubled, as well as functional boards and organisations alike, and she is honoured to take up the challenge of leading the Governance Institute.

Cloete is a Governance and Legal Practitioner, with the right of appearance in the High Court of Namibia. She serves as a Director on the Lithon Impact Capital, Mcube Investments One Limited, and the Namibian Ports Authority Boards.

She also serves on the Law Society of Namibia Legal Ethics & Investigatory Committee, on the SADC Lawyers Association as an EXCO and Council Member, and is a member of the African Legal Support Facility Academy Accreditation Committee and Governance Sub-committee.

Cloete's educational background includes a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law (Cum Laude) from the Stellenbosch University; and LL B, B Juris and B Accounting degrees from the University of Namibia.