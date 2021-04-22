Namibia: Flywestair Adds Additional Scheduled Flight Between Windhoek and Ondangwa

Local private airline, FlyWestair this week announced one additional scheduled flight per week between Windhoek (Eros Airport) and Ondangwa (Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport) effective 28 April.

The airline in a statement said this will connect the North to Windhoek, with a flight every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

In addition, the airline said it will also offers scheduled flights from Windhoek's HKIA to Cape Town International Airport) weekly on Fridays and Mondays.

FlyWestair furtheermore announced the addition of a 50 seat Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft, which will predominantly operate on the Eros - Ondangwa route.

Meanwhile in terms of expansion of services on other routes, the airlines confirmed their

intention on starting with flights between Windhoek (Eros) and Katima Mulilo, Rundu and Lüderitz.

"The current delay in starting with these operations is due to delays with the transportation commission of Namibia not being able to approve these routes. FlyWestair would like to assure our clients that the airline has engaged with the Minister of Transport Hon. John Mutorwa on the matter and his office has given us the assurance that the delays will be resolved soon. FlyWestair will keep all our clients up to date on developments in this regard," they concluded.