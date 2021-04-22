Namibia: Nghitumbwa Ready to Take On the Best in the World

22 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

After a world-class display at the recent 'Together as One Part 3' boxing bonanza, super bantamweight boxer Phillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa continues to show his eagerness to make his mark on the international arena.

Nicknamed 'Energy', Nghitumbwa displayed class and ruthlessness when he defeated Matheus Jonas during that boxing contest earlier this month, again reaffirming to all and sundry that he is indeed one for the future.

The hard-hitting gangly Nghitumbwa currently boasts an impressive record of 14 wins and one loss from 15 fights - and judging from his recent silky performance against Jonas, he has matured and has his eyes firmly fixed on the top echelons of world boxing. The determined Nghitumbwa vowed to continue working hard and to take things one fight at a time. "It's a privilege to be part of such a world-class set-up. This gym has produced multiple world champions and I am happy with the opportunities coming my way; I will repay the faith they have in me by continuing to win fights and hit the big stage," he told New Era.

His stable, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy, has been hard at work revitalising its operations, with renowned promoter Nestor Tobias now placing special emphasis on creating more opportunities for the academy's promising youngsters, while big fight opportunities are also being created at continental and international levels for their top guns.

"The academy is working around the clock to get him a continental title fight that will ensure him a spot in the WBO top 15 rankings in the world. He has the power and speed to dominate the super bantamweight division - and clearly, he has the talent and a big heart to take this division by storm.

"He has the boxing intelligence, self-discipline and knows how to attack the body. He also has excellent combinations and it's certainly an honour to have a boxer of his calibre in our gym," said Tobias, an award-winning promoter.

