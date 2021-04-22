Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Zoc Elections On Sunday

Senior Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee elections to be held on Sunday at the Rainbow Towers in Harare.

Vice-president Thabani Gonye is expected to become the new president as he is unopposed for the post.

Outgoing president, Admire Masenda, is not seeking re-election and Gonye is the sole nominee for the presidency.

Gonye has been involved in the ZOC leadership since 2005.

He was first elected the ZOC treasurer, in 2005, and held the position for two terms after he was re-elected to the same post, in 2009.

The former athlete was then elected one of the two vice-presidents in 2013, a position he has been holding, up to now.

The nomination process was opened in February and closed on March 26.

For the two posts for the vice-president, Kathleen Lobb squares up with Zimbabwe Netball Association boss, Letitia Chipandu, Fredreck Ndlovu and National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara.

Godfrey Sunguro is unopposed for the treasurer's post.

There are 11 nominees battling for the seven board members' posts.

The elections are coming at a time the National Olympic Committee are also focusing on the preparations for the rescheduled Olympic Games set for July 23 to August 8.

However, ZOC chief executive, Stephen Mudawarima, said it will not affect the Games' preparations.

"The Games preparation has been going on, as scheduled, as the secretariat is not changing," he said.

"The chef de mission is also not changing, so there is going to be a smooth transition.

"Accreditation for all athletes, and officials, has also been finalised, so not much changes (are) expected there as well.

"We will still support the athletes, in their qualification quest."

Gonye is the chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The National Olympic Committee usually holds the elections in the year which immediately follows the Olympic Games.

But, the Games that were scheduled in 2020, were moved to this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had implications on the constitution.

And, the board took the issue to their constituents where it was agreed that they go ahead with the polls.

"The quadrennial general meeting must take place not more than eight months after the summer Olympic Games.

"So, we are meeting that constitutional requirement since we are working with the 2020 original dates.

"In fact, the new board will be fortunate as they have the privilege to oversee two Games in (one) term.

"The next Games are still scheduled for Paris 2024 and the next elections will be April 2025," said Mudawarima.

The ZOC chief executive said there has been some positives, ahead of the elections, with more female nominees submitted for Sunday's poll.

"What could also be of importance is that we have a record number of female nominations. It shows that women are stepping up.

"Theoretically, we have a situation where men could end up being the lesser gender," Mudawarima said.

Twenty-eight national federations are expected to vote.

Other persons entitled to vote include any International Olympic Committee member who is Zimbabwean and the two elected representatives of the athletes elected by the ZOC Athletes Commission.

Nominees

President: Thabani Gonye.

Vice president: Letitia Chipandu, Kathleen Lobb, Fredreck Ndlovu, Tendai Tagara.

Treasurer: Godfrey Tichakunda Sunguro

Board Member: Charmaine Chamboko, Abel Chimukoko, Letitia Chipandu, Mufaro Chivonivoni, Stonard Mapfumo, Ringisai Mapondera, Abigail Mnikwa, Merit Munzwembiri, Fredreck Ndlovu, Tendai Tagara, Chipo Zumburani.