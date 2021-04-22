Zimbabwe: Prisons Boss Hails Behind the Walls Chess Tourney

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General, Moses Chihobvu, believes giving inmates an opportunity to play chess is a priceless exercise.

He said this while officially opening the Behind-The-Walls chess tournament, held at Harare Central Prison, last weekend.

"The holding of theses indoor sporting events is, indeed, very important as this gives inmates an opportunity to interact with other players, exchange and share some tips that would competitively enhance their gaming skills," he said.

"This will no doubt, one day, result with some of the inmates becoming some of the country's renowned chess players.

"As ZPCS, we are forever grateful to the support by our partner Novelty Car Rental, who successfully held the inaugural edition back in 2019, and this year it is sponsored by the Zimbabwe Chess Federation.

"I am also encouraging the organisers to take the tournaments to other provinces, as opposed to having it held, in Harare only."

Cyril Chigodo was the overall winner of the Behind-the-Walls Chess tournament on Independence Day. The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services player amassed six points to win $4 500 that was at stake.

Chigodo went to the podium twice as he also won the guest prize, which came along with $2 000, and returned for the overall winner's prize, which had $2 500, as purse money.

"It is these guys (inmates) who encouraged me to take up chess and it is now bearing results.

"I thank ZPCS and the Zimbabwe Chess Federation for this initiative.

"I am looking forward to returning and defending my title next year, God willing," said Chigodo.