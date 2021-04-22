Zimbabwe: Grace's Phd Degree Flawed, Says Witness

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

The trial for suspended University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura continued yesterday with one of the witnesses saying former First Lady Grace Mugabe was unprocedurally awarded a PhD degree.

Another witness said Mrs Mugabe's under qualified supervisor was producing progress reports.

Professor Nyagura is accused of ensuring the PhD was awarded despite failure to follow the normal procedures, including not appointing a suitably qualified supervisor.

During cross examination by Nyagura's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, Mr Wilbert Sadomba, who had acted as chairman of the Department of Sociology responsible for overseeing those who would have enrolled for PhDs, told the court that he did not see anything related to Mrs Mugabe.

"I was once an acting chairman in the Sociology Department and my duties were to oversee those who would have enrolled for PhD and masters degrees, but I did not see anything that related to Mugabe when other students' processes were being done," he said.

Mr Sadomba said he was shocked to realise that Mrs Mugabe was conferred with a doctorate because her process was not done like that of any other student.

The department had written to responsible authorities so that the matter could be resolved after the anomaly was discovered.

Outlining the normal process, Mr Sadomba told the court that someone interested in pursuing a PhD at the University of Zimbabwe was supposed to approach the programme department, write a proposal of the PhD research and if this was accepted, a supervisor would be selected to assist that person.

None of those procedures were followed with Mrs Mugabe.

Mr Sadomba said Professor Claude Mararike was not selected by the board to supervise Mrs Mugabe and was not qualified to supervise a PhD candidate at that time since he was then a holder of only a master's degree and had not completed his own doctorate research.

"There is now victimisation of people who raised this issue at the university and we are now living in fear," he said.

The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi, told the court that there were documents showing that other university staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.

It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara's cross examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.