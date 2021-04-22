Zimbabwe: More Than 288 000 People Vaccinated

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Michelle Nyanzira

MORE than 288 000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from different healthcare centres countrywide.

This comes as Zimbabwe recorded one death and 16 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

The death was reported in Matabeleland South province.

All of the 16 cases are local transmissions and Bulawayo and Harare recorded the highest number of cases, four each, followed by Matabeleland South province which had three cases.

The rest of the cases were recorded in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces.

In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 37 875 cases and 35 058 recoveries as well as 1 554 deaths.

"We recorded 16 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours and all the new cases were from locals. A total of 7 661 people received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 288 229 while 355 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 36 778," said the Ministry.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.