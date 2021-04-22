Zimbabwe: Property Manager Denied Bail

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

A property manager arrested last week on charges of theft of trust property after collecting rents totalling US$6 000 from tenants occupying flats at the centre of an ownership wrangle, has been denied bail.

Borislav Trinov Boynov (67), an agent for Bulgarian registered company Technoimpex JSC, was arrested after violating a Supreme Court order made in December last year that told tenants of Bath Mansions in Avondale to pay rent into a trust account administered by a local law firm.

The foreign company and a local company are contesting the ownership of the block, so the Supreme Court stopped both from collecting the rent until the civil dispute is resolved with the rents held in the trust account going to the winner of that dispute.

But Boynov allegedly collected the money for January and February, but failed to account for it.

Boynov, through his lawyers, on Friday mounted a bail application at the Harare Magistrates' Court and was remanded on his hospital bed, under guard, for the bail ruling.

On Tuesday, a Harare magistrate threw out Boynov's bail application for fear that he will abscond.

"In this case, there is a Supreme Court order which has not been complied with. Accused has his reasons for not doing so, but the bottom line is that the State has a strong case against him.

"Further, most of the evidence is documentary and the fact that the accused stays at the same premises in dispute, shows there is room for interference with investigations or evidence.

"It is therefore not in the interests of justice for bail to be granted." ruled the magistrate.

Part of the Supreme Court order barring him from collecting rent reads:

"With effect from 1st January 2021, rentals payable by the tenants of the flats shall be paid into an escrow account managed and administered by Messrs Coghlan, Welsh & Guest Legal Practitioners... "

The prosecution opposed bail arguing that Boynov was a foreigner and he was likely to abscond.

It was also submitted that Boynov stays at the same address with the State witnesses in Avondale, hence he was likely to interfere with them.

His lawyers argued that their client should be freed on bail.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.