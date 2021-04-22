Namibia: Two Granted Bail for Possession of Python Skins

22 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The Rundu Magistrate's Court granted bail to two Namibian men arrested for possession of a spotted genet skin, four python skins and two mineral stones.

The value of the confiscated items is yet to be determined.

Jesaya Johannes Kasera (29) and Mathews Nkomba Kaveto (36) appeared before Rundu magistrate Hellen Olaiya on a charge of contravening the nature conservation ordinance, in particular possession of raw skin of protected game.

They were arrested by the police at Rundu's Kehemu location on Saturday afternoon through a sting operation.

Their case was postponed to 6 July for further police investigations.

"Upon failure to appear in court, a warrant of arrest may be issued against you and your bail will be provisionally cancelled and the bail money will provisionally be forfeited to the state," the magistrate informed them.

Read the original article on New Era.

