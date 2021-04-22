Angola: Rain Death Toll Rises to 24 in Luanda

Luanda — The death toll from the rain that fell in Luanda Monday morning rose from 14 to 24, according to the Provincial Commission for Civil Protection and Firefighters.

The document distributed Wednesday to the press said that the municipality of Cacuaco had recorded ten deaths, Luanda five, Viana, Cazenga and Kilamba Kiaxi, three each.

Available data indicates that the rains, which lasted about seven hours, caused 24 deaths, two people were injured, 2,289 homes flooded and 2,344 families displaced.

The rain, which started at 5am, also damaged bridges, toppled trees and overflowed several retention basins.

The number of injured rose from two to three

The statement, presented after a briefing chaired by Luanda governor, Joana Lina, as coordinator of the commission, also said that 14 schools had been flooded and two bridges had been partially destroyed.

According to the statement, the flooding of four health centres, the same number of bridges, the falling of 58 trees and the overflow of nine retention basins are also consequences of the rain.

