Zimbabwe: Bindura Suspends Chamber Secretary, Finance Director

22 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Bindura municipality has suspended its chamber secretary Mr Naison Machingauta and finance director Mr Lovemore Warurama pending a disciplinary hearing for assaulting former Bindura Mayor Mr Innocent Zvigumbu in January 2018 in the council chamber.

This follows a recommendation put forward by an investigating team set up by the local authority to look into the 'fracas' and allegation of five ghost workers who were on the payroll for several months.

Acting town clerk Mr Kelton Chinowaita was reluctant to give details but said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works instructed the council to act on the matter.

"We adopted the report and recommendation from the ministry and we set up an internal investigation team of lawyers and human resources experts to establish what transpired," he said.

"We convened a special full council meeting to receive the report and recommendations from the investigating team. The investigation established that the people involved were wrong and must be charged in terms of the code of conduct."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.