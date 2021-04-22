Zimbabwe: Bindura Suspends Chamber Secretary, Finance Director

Bindura municipality has suspended its chamber secretary Mr Naison Machingauta and finance director Mr Lovemore Warurama pending a disciplinary hearing for assaulting former Bindura Mayor Mr Innocent Zvigumbu in January 2018 in the council chamber.

This follows a recommendation put forward by an investigating team set up by the local authority to look into the 'fracas' and allegation of five ghost workers who were on the payroll for several months.

Acting town clerk Mr Kelton Chinowaita was reluctant to give details but said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works instructed the council to act on the matter.

"We adopted the report and recommendation from the ministry and we set up an internal investigation team of lawyers and human resources experts to establish what transpired," he said.

"We convened a special full council meeting to receive the report and recommendations from the investigating team. The investigation established that the people involved were wrong and must be charged in terms of the code of conduct."