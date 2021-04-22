Liberia: Civil Society Union of Liberia NACSUL Flowers NASSCORP Boss

Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) flowers NASSCORP BOSS

MONROVIA--The National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) i has commended the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation (NASCORP) Honorable Dewitt Von-Ballmoos for the construction and subsequent dedication of a modern regional Hub in Western-Liberia.

It can be recalled that the regional Hub, which is valued at a little over four hundred thousand United States dollars (US-400,000) started three years ago when the government of President George Manneh Weah came to power in 2018.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 it was dedicated by His Excellency George Manneh Weah during his second leg of his citizens engagement tour in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

According to the President of the National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL), Mr. Amos B.S. Kanneh, with the innovation and creativity exhibited by Director General Honorable Dewitt Von-Ballmoos, the numerous challenges being faced by citizens of Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties to travel to Monrovia for their pension benefits have been resolved as they will conduct their respective transactions in their region.

Mr. Kanneh described the move by Director-General Dewitt Von-Ballmoos to have constructed such modern facility in Bomi County as a way of taking social security to the ordinary people, urging the management team at NASSCORP headed by its innovative and far-sighted Director General to extend such brilliant initiative to other regions including the South-East, where citizens find it difficult to commute to Monrovia for transactions especially during the rainy season.

The Newly dedicated regional Hub consists of residences, offices, commercial banking institutions etc, that will provide variety of services to the citizens in that part of the Country.

The commendation by the NACSUL Leader follows the institution's regular assessment and fact-findings visit to the Western Cluster which comprises of Bomi, Gand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties.

NACSUL is at the same time extolling the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP), Honorable Dewitt Von-Ballmoos for such brilliant initiative and challenged other officials of the Liberian government to emulate the exemplary role of the NASSCORP Boss to positively impact the livelihoods of the ordinary citizens as it sees public service as a call to service and not to amass wealth at the detriment of the masses.

Meanwhile the National Civil Society Union of Liberia(NACSUL) has reaffirmed its support to working with the management team at NASSCORP headed by its Director General Dewitt Von-Ballmoos to move President George Manneh Weah's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development(PAPD) forward.

