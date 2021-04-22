Namibia: Oshikoto Begins Covid-19 Vaccination

22 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — The much-anticipated rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the Oshikoto region has started, with governor Penda Ya Ndakolo and regional council chairperson Samuel Shivute being among the first people to receive the vaccine.

The duo received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which, according to the senior nurse, was compatible with them, following prescreening and assessment.

The other dose is Sinopharm, a Chinese vaccine. AstraZeneca is manufactured in India.

Meanwhile, over 10 Chinese nationals were reportedly among the first to be vaccinated in Omuthiya, with officials saying they opted for the Chinese-made vaccines.

"I feel nothing. It is just as normal as I was before getting the jab," said Ya Ndakolo, 20 minutes after being vaccinated by Omuthiya District Hospital's senior nurse Talitha Nghipondoka.

"I, therefore, would like to urge the public not to fall victim to propaganda being shared on the internet and social media platforms. This is the only way we can remain safe and protected from the deadly virus," said Ya Ndakolo.

Shivute appreciated government's efforts and commitment by offering free vaccines to save the nation.

"Let us not shy away, neither be scared. The vaccine is safe. Come in numbers for a healthy and protected community," said Shivute.

Nghipondoka informed the top leaders that a second-phase dose will be administered after three months.

