Gambia: Navy Receives Two Beach Vehicles Worth D4.6 Million

The Gambia Navy has received two (2) Toyota white beach vehicles from the Republic of Germany worth D4.6 million.

The vehicles were on Wednesday 21st April 2021handed over by the Germany Federal Police Liasion Officer, Bjorn Banisch and the Charge d'Affaires from the German Embassy to the Gambia, Isabel Blochl.

During the handing over ceremony at the Joint Services Headquarters in Banjul, the Navy Commander Commodore Madani Seghore, said the gesture was necessitated by the need to combat the challenges of irregular migration, human trafficking and human smuggling by boats in the coast of the Gambia.

He said the untold suffering and loss of lives cannot be overlooked and therefore they need to address the root causes of the challenges. Commodore Seghore said this is possible through partnerships and efforts of all governments and the societies.

He further said the support they are receiving from their European partners are not mere gifts but relevant support in complimenting their efforts.

Seghore commended the republic of Germany and Spain for their continued support and partnership.

Isabel Blochl, from the German Embassy Charge d'Affaires, told the men and women in uniform that the navy is one of the key institutions in the comprehensive fight against smuggling of migrants and trafficking of human beings as well as the fight against illegal fishing "which threaten the livelihood of Gambian fishermen."

She said Germany in partnership with Spain and other frameworks of the EU operational partnerships aim to create a common operational partnership with the Gambia.

"With our donation, we want to keep the smiling coast smiling, we hope you can put vehicles into good use," he said.

The Germany Federal Police Liaison officer, Bjorn Banish said the vehicles are to support the services of the Gambia Navy's daily work of supporting the Gambia's coastland.

"We aim to support your work and prevent the loss of lives of Gambians because every lost soul is a loss for The Gambia," he said.