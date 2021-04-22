Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Case Detected in the Local Community

22 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one local case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A resident of Roche Bois was tested positive following a routine screening done on patients undergoing radiotherapy treatment at Victoria Hospital.

A Contact Tracing exercise was initiated following the detection of this case.

397 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

6 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 163

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.

