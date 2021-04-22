Mauritius: Anti-Influenza Vaccination Campaign 2021 Kick-Starts

22 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The anti-influenza vaccination campaign 2021 for the elderly, sixty years and above, will kick-start today and will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will take place in different centres in eleven regions across the island. They are namely: Rose Hill, Beau Bassin, Grand Bois, Triolet, Port Louis, Goodlands, Flacq, Bel Air Rivière Sèche, Floréal, Bambous and Mahébourg.

The first phase will target the elderly living in and around these areas who have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as well as elderly persons who wish to be vaccinated against influenza.

As for persons with severe disabilities, children with disabilities who attend SEN schools, and those who benefit from medical home visits, they will be vaccinated at home during their next medical visits.

Persons, who wish to be vaccinated, will have to go to the centres nearest to their homes according to the alphabetical order established for the lockdown period.

Elderly people going to the vaccination centres will have be in possession of their identity cards and the COVID-19 vaccination cards for those who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign will target the elderly in other regions of the country, as well as the residents of 27 charitable institutions and 45 private old people's homes. A schedule for the second phase will be issued in due course.

