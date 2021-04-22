Angolan President Thanks Portugal for Solidarity With Rain Victims

22 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço thanked Portugal for the gesture of solidarity with Angolan victims of the rains.

On his Twitter account, João Lourenço extended, on behalf of the Angolan people, gratitude to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa on Wednesday (21).

The rains that hit Luanda province last Monday (19th) killed 24 people, three injuries, 2,289 homes flooded, as well as 2,344 displaced families.

The rains also caused partial destruction of two bridges, the fall of 58 trees, the flooding of 14 schools, four health centers and four bridges.

On his Twitter account, João Lourenço extended, on behalf of the Angolan people, gratitude to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa on Wednesday (21).

The rains that hit Luanda province last Monday (19th) killed 24 people, three injuries, 2,289 homes flooded, as well as 2,344 displaced families.

The rains also caused partial destruction of two bridges, the fall of 58 trees, the flooding of 14 schools, four health centers and four bridges.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.