Angolan President Thanks Portugal for Solidarity With Rain Victims

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço thanked Portugal for the gesture of solidarity with Angolan victims of the rains.

On his Twitter account, João Lourenço extended, on behalf of the Angolan people, gratitude to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa on Wednesday (21).

The rains that hit Luanda province last Monday (19th) killed 24 people, three injuries, 2,289 homes flooded, as well as 2,344 displaced families.

The rains also caused partial destruction of two bridges, the fall of 58 trees, the flooding of 14 schools, four health centers and four bridges.

On his Twitter account, João Lourenço extended, on behalf of the Angolan people, gratitude to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa on Wednesday (21).

The rains that hit Luanda province last Monday (19th) killed 24 people, three injuries, 2,289 homes flooded, as well as 2,344 displaced families.

The rains also caused partial destruction of two bridges, the fall of 58 trees, the flooding of 14 schools, four health centers and four bridges.