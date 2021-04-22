Algeria: Coronavirus - 166 New Cases of UK, Nigerian Variants Recorded in Algeria

22 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — A total of 65 new cases of UK Coronavirus variant and 101 new cases of Nigerian variant were recorded in Algeria, Pasteur Institute of Algeria (IPA) announced on Thursday.

"In the continuity of the sequencing activities of SARS-CoV-2 virus carried out by Pasteur Institute of Algeria as part of monitoring the variants circulating currently around the world, 65 new cases of UK variant and 101 new cases of the Nigerian variant have been identified," said the source.

Concerning the 65 new cases of the UK variant (B.1.1.7), IPA underlined that "29 cases were discovered in the province of Algiers, six (6) in Blida, seven in Bejaia, two (2) in Ouargla, three (3) in Relizane, one (1) in Tiaret, seven (7) in Tindouf, one (1) in Tizi Ouzoi, seven (7) in Oran and two (2) in El Bayad."

For the 101 confirmed cases of the Nigerian variant, "39 cases were recorded in the province of Algiers, four (4) in Bejaia, four (4) in Bouira, twelve (12) in Laghouat, sixteen (16) in Medea, three (3) in Relizane, one (1) in Touggourt, nineteen (19) in Oran and three (3) in In Salah."

With these new confirmed cases "the total number of cases with the UK variant reaches 143 and 230 cases for the Nigerian variant," said IPA.

