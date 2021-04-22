South Sudan: Population Estimation Survey in South Sudan to Aid Development Planning and Programming Ahead of 2022-2023 Census

Up-to-date and reliable national data on population is critical for evidence-based planning and decision-making to bring progress and sustainable development in South Sudan, according to Vice President James Wani Igga.

"Insufficient data is a major challenge to evidence-based planning and programming in South Sudan. At present, population data available for the country is derived from the 2008 population and housing census, which was conducted when South Sudan was still part of the Republic of Sudan," he said at the recent launch of the 2021 Population Estimation Survey in Juba.

The survey, which will be conducted from May 1 to 15, is a hybrid census that will count people in households in selected areas of the country. The information obtained from the sample sites will be used to model data for the areas not reached by the survey, until an estimation is generated for the whole country. Results from the survey will guide the planning for a full population and household census in 2022-2023.

Partners doing development, peacebuilding and humanitarian work in South Sudan would benefit from the survey as information generated will support a more efficient use of limited resources and ensure that programmes are responsive to the needs of the people.

During the launch, Jamal Arafat, acting UN Resident Coordinator, said the United Nations in South Sudan will support the survey completion in terms of funding, technical assistance and logistical support. A budget of $3 million is required for the survey to be implemented fully.

UNFPA provides training, equipment

UNFPA, the United Nations reproductive and sexual health agency, has raised more than $1 million, which has been used for training the National Bureau of Statistics and other partners, procurement of high-resolution satellite imagery equipment, and recruitment of field personnel. Other UN agencies, such as IOM, WFP and UNAIDS, UN Women and FAO, have provided digital tablets for enumeration and financial support amounting to around $200,000.

The Governments of Sweden and Ireland have also contributed $400,000 and $300,000 respectively for the national survey, while the Kenyan government has sent census gadgets in support of the process.

Mr. Arafat emphasized the importance of up-to-date population data for monitoring the country's progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "More than 80 per cent of the 230 indicators of the SDGs require population data for monitoring. It is about time that we accurately track South Sudan's progress on the SDGs, identify the people most in need of our assistance, and develop programmes that will ensure that no one is left behind," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Isaiah Chol, Chair of the National Bureau of Statistics, which is taking the lead on the national survey, said that aside from the 2022-2023 census, the survey in May will serve as bridge for conducting a Demographic Health Survey and a Demographic Dividend Survey. Information from the survey results will be used to develop modelled infrastructure data for water and sanitation, as well as land, settlements, roads, education, health, agriculture, and other services.

UNFPA, the data agency for the UN, has brought in international experts from the Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development (GRID3) Project to support the generation and validation of geospatial data. Partners for GRID3 include Columbia University, WorldPop and Flowminder. It is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and UKAid.