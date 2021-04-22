South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Gauteng Dam Levels

press release

The overall Gauteng dam levels remain stable this week above the 100% mark at 100.2%, dispelling fears of water shortages as the summer-rainfall province and the rest of the country move into the dry-winter season.

This even as there was a negligible drop from last week's levels of 100.3%. The present levels of the overall dams are not significantly different from the same period last year when they were at 100.9%.

From last year at the same time, the Bon Accord Dam has been consistently full up to now. At this time last year, it stood at 105.0% whereas last week it was at 104.4%. This week it further increased to 104.8%.

On the contrary, the Roodeplaat Dam declined slightly from last week. It is now a few shades down from last week's 100.4% to 100.2% this week. During the same week last week, it was equally firm at 100.6%. This indicates that the dam has been resilient for over a year now.

The Bronkhorstspruit Dam also recorded a trivial drop this week. It now hovers at 99.5%, down from 99.7% while in the preceding year at the same period it had breached the 100% and floated at 100.7%.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation's reservoir weekly report, for the second successive week, the Klipdrift Dam stands at 101.4%. This is just a notch lower compared to the levels of 101.3% at the same time last year.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) which is responsible for most of the potable water for Gauteng through Rand Water, this week stands at 92,4% slightly down from 92,8% of a week ago. This is still much better than the 66,7% it was at a year ago. This is a good sign for the IVRS going into the dry winter season.

The Department urges water consumers in Gauteng to heighten their efforts not to use water excessively. Consumers are advised to adhere to water-saving tips that are provided by municipalities and to prevent loss of water through illegal connections, leaking taps and pipes by reporting such incidents to municipalities.