Namibia: New Era, Omusati Council Exchange Notes

New Era Publication Corporation and the Omusati Regional Council recently met to discuss ways aimed at strengthening the existing relationship between the two parties.

The meeting took place at Omusati Regional Council offices in Outapi where Chief Regional Officer Gervasius Kashindi applauded NEPC for being a loyal corporation with dedicated service to the Namibian people.

"We are very thankful for this courtesy call and through New Era, we will definitely tell our story, as the region," said Kashindi. On his part, NEPC Chief Operations Officer Sieggie Veii-Mujoro said the regional council is among important stakeholders valued by NEPC who have always had a good relationship.

"It is for this good reason that we come here today to pay a courtesy call and let you know that our services are there for you to use," he said.

"We want regional councils countrywide to make use of our products to tell their stories, using the language that their people can understand most.

"Many a times, communities are not aware of which government resources are available to them. Sometimes they are not aware of the progress in their regions."

Veii-Mujoro maintained apart from government's subsidies, NEPC generates most of its revenue from advertising and circulation, hence the need to have a good working relationship with regional councils and other state agencies in the country.

"We will remain grateful for Omusati Regional Council's continuous support," he said.