South Africa: SA Records 53 Covid-19 Related Deaths

22 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 53 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 53 940.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number, with 17 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by the Free State with 11 deaths.

The Northern Cape recorded nine deaths, Gauteng eight, Western Cape four, Kwa-Zulu Natal three, and Mpumalanga one.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1 569 935.

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 413 180. Of these, 34 091 tests were completed since the last report," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of the departed, and thanked the health care workers who treated the deceased.

