Angola, Rwanda Told to Work Toward Peace in CAR

Luanda — Angola and Rwanda have been urged to promote actions for a closer relationship between the authorities and the armed groups in Central African Republic (CAR), with a view to ensuring the achievement of peace in that country.

The decision is contained in the final communiqué of the 2nd Mini-summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which discussed the political and security situation in CAR.

The Mini-Summit was held in the Angolan capital, Luanda, under the auspices of the President João Lourenço, who heads ICGLR.

According to the statement, the work team will be chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Angola and Rwanda, in collaboration with Central African authorities.

The note adds that the Central African authorities should take action to implement the recommendations resulting from consultations with the country's armed groups.

After "a deep reflection" on the situation in CAR, the Heads of State and Government decided to engage, even, the international partners in the achievement of peace, stability and security in the Central African Republic, in the spirit of the Dialogue's roadmap Republican.

Encourage efforts to restore state authority throughout Central African territory, in favor of peace and its socio-economic development, as well as the revitalisation of the political agreement for peace and reconciliation, in the search for a lasting solution to the crisis in that country.

The Mini-Summit also mandated the acting Presidents of ICGLR and ECCAS, João Lourenço and Denis Sassou N'Guesso, respectively, to take steps with the United Nations Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the CAR.

The Heads of State and Government call on the International Community, in particular the United Nations (UN), to join regional efforts to revitalise the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

The meeting was attended by the presidents of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera; Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Guesso, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Also present were Ibrahim Gabir Ibrahim, member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council; Marie Tumba Nzeza, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Head of diplomacy of Cameroon, Lejeune Mbella Mbella; the chairman of the ECCAS Commission, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo; and the executive secretary of this organisation, João Samuel Caholo, also joined the event.

The Mini-summit started with a minute's silence in honor of the President of Chad (ICGLR member state), Idriss Déby Itno, who died on Tuesday.

The decision is contained in the final communiqué of the 2nd Mini-summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which discussed the political and security situation in CAR.

The Mini-Summit was held in the Angolan capital, Luanda, under the auspices of the President João Lourenço, who heads ICGLR.

According to the statement, the work team will be chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Angola and Rwanda, in collaboration with Central African authorities.

The note adds that the Central African authorities should take action to implement the recommendations resulting from consultations with the country's armed groups.

After "a deep reflection" on the situation in CAR, the Heads of State and Government decided to engage, even, the international partners in the achievement of peace, stability and security in the Central African Republic, in the spirit of the Dialogue's roadmap Republican.

Encourage efforts to restore state authority throughout Central African territory, in favor of peace and its socio-economic development, as well as the revitalisation of the political agreement for peace and reconciliation, in the search for a lasting solution to the crisis in that country.

The Mini-Summit also mandated the acting Presidents of ICGLR and ECCAS, João Lourenço and Denis Sassou N'Guesso, respectively, to take steps with the United Nations Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the CAR.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Central African Republic Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Heads of State and Government call on the International Community, in particular the United Nations (UN), to join regional efforts to revitalise the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

The meeting was attended by the presidents of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera; Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Guesso, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Also present were Ibrahim Gabir Ibrahim, member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council; Marie Tumba Nzeza, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Head of diplomacy of Cameroon, Lejeune Mbella Mbella; the chairman of the ECCAS Commission, Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo; and the executive secretary of this organisation, João Samuel Caholo, also joined the event.

The Mini-summit started with a minute's silence in honor of the President of Chad (ICGLR member state), Idriss Déby Itno, who died on Tuesday.