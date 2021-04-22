South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal On Repatriation of the Body of Lindani Myeni From U.S.

press release

Kwazulu-Natal Provincial Government is working with family to repatriate body of Lindani Myeni who was killed by Honolulu Police in Hawai, USA

The government of KwaZulu-Natal led by Premier Sihle Zikalala is working with the family of late rugby player Lindani Myeni to repatriate his remains from the US State of Hawaii.

Plans to repatriate the remains of slain rugby player Lindani Myeni back to South Africa are gaining momentum, following interactions between the KZN Office of the Premier, the Department of International Relations and Co-Operation and the Consul-General in the US.

Earlier today, a delegation from the Premier's Office led by provincial Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, visited Myeni's family home in Empangeni. Part of the aim of the visit was to establish the family's domestic circumstances and details regarding funeral arrangements. Myeni, 29, was gunned down by the police in Honolulu a week ago.

"As the government of KwaZulu-Natal we remain hopeful that justice will prevail and that the killers of Myeni will be brought to book soon and bring to justice all those linked to his untimely demise," said Zikalala.

"We have directed the Director-General of KwaZulu-Natal Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize to work with the family of Lindani Myeni to provide the necessary assistance and support to the Myeni family at this time. We will continue to work closely with the family to finalise arrangements for Lindani's mortal remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to KwaZulu-Natal".

"On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we continue to express our sincere condolences to the Myeni Family on Lindani's death. We wish his family and friends both in Honolulu and in South Africa strength and fortitude as they go through this tragic loss."

"We are in regular contact with DIRCO and the Office of the Consul-General to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation of Myeni's mortal remains back to his country."

Premier Sihle Zikalala also applauded the citizens of South Africa for pledging support in various ways to the family.