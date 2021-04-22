South Africa: Parliament Calls for Free and Fair By-Elections

21 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Faith Muthambi, has called for the ward by-elections taking place today to be free and fair.

Ms Muthambi also called upon Electoral Commission of South African (IEC) officials, police and ward leaders to monitor adherence to health protocols of wearing a facemask, social distancing and regular sanitising at voting stations.

Ms Muthambi said: "We wish the wards to elect women and men who have the interests of the people in their hearts in the wards, servants of the people who are driven by a deep commitment to the people."

According to the IEC, there will be by-elections in 40 municipal wards today, in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.