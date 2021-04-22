South Africa: Spy Watchdog Dintwe Spells Out How Bongo and Fraser Tried to Derail His SSA Investigations and Weaken the IGI Office

Details of how former state security minister Bongani Bongo and State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser tried to neutralise the power of the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence were heard by the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday evening.

Appearing before commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the second evening session in a row, Inspector-General of Intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose office has a constitutional mandate to provide civilian oversight of South Africa's intelligence services, said the attacks against him started almost as soon as Bongani Bongo was appointed state security minister in October 2017.

In March of that year, Dintwe stepped into a position that had been vacant for 22 months, a period during which structures within the SSA worked to benefit then president Jacob Zuma to the detriment of the nation.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence keeps the SSA, as well as the intelligence services of the police and defence force in check, with the incumbent appointed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and answerable only to Parliament through the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

Prior to Dintwe being voted into office by Parliament in November 2016 - but only appointed by Zuma...