South Africa: Media Statement - Justice and Correctional Services Committee ANC Whip Dies

22 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has learnt with great sadness of the passing of committee member Ms Jacqueline Motlagomang Mofokeng earlier today.

Ms Mofokeng served as the ANC whip in the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services. Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said that Ms Mofokeng suffered the loss of her daughter a few days ago. "This morning, the family could unfortunately not wake her up," Mr Magwanishe said. "This is a double blow for the family. We are deeply saddened by this loss."

He continued: "The honourable whip was a dedicated and disciplined member of the committee, who always made valuable contributions to the extremely important work of Parliament. She worked well with all members of this multiparty committee and was always willing to listen and at times take on board the views of opposition parties in the committee in order to ensure thorough oversight work and water-tight legislation. She was particularly passionate about the gender-based violence legislation that the committee is currently dealing with; everything in order to ensure a better and safer South Africa for all."

On behalf of the committee, Mr Magwanishe expressed sincere and deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the ANC during this difficult time.

