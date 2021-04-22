Mozambique: Cabinet Welcomes Efforts to Assist Mozambique

22 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the efforts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique.

A number of South African nationals have returned while others have been moved to safe areas in Mozambique. This after a spate of attacks in the country's Cabo Delgado Province. The violence has left dozens murdered and thousands displaced.

Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Thursday said an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC held in Maputo earlier this month directed an immediate technical deployment to Mozambique.

The leaders noted with concern the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children and condemned them in strongest terms. Leaders affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

At the summit, the leaders conveyed the region's full solidarity with Mozambique and reaffirmed SADC's continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in Mozambique.

"Cabinet is also satisfied that South African citizens in Mozambique have been offered consular assistance through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's 24-hour Consular Command Centre," said the Minister.

She was briefing media following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

