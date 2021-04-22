South Africa: Presiding Officers Shocked By the Passing On CPA Chairperson, Ms Emilia Lifaka

22 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock and sadness the passing-on of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) chairperson, Ms Emilia Monjowa Lifaka.

Ms Lifaka was the first African leader to be elected Chairperson of CPA at the 63rd General Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2017. She was also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in Cameroon.

The Presiding Officers said: "Ms Lifaka was a dedicated leader and passionate about women empowerment and youth development issues. Having been involved in activities of the CPA for decades, she was determined to ensure that the CPA achieved its goals for the benefit of parliamentarians and humanity at large."

The CPA is the voice of democratic parliaments and parliamentarians across the Commonwealth of nations. It speaks out for the rights of Parliaments and Parliamentarians to enhance their role in the development of their countries.

The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and all CPA member countries.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.