South Africa: Presiding Officers Shocked By the Passing On CPA Chairperson, Ms Emilia Lifaka

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock and sadness the passing-on of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) chairperson, Ms Emilia Monjowa Lifaka.

Ms Lifaka was the first African leader to be elected Chairperson of CPA at the 63rd General Assembly in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2017. She was also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in Cameroon.

The Presiding Officers said: "Ms Lifaka was a dedicated leader and passionate about women empowerment and youth development issues. Having been involved in activities of the CPA for decades, she was determined to ensure that the CPA achieved its goals for the benefit of parliamentarians and humanity at large."

The CPA is the voice of democratic parliaments and parliamentarians across the Commonwealth of nations. It speaks out for the rights of Parliaments and Parliamentarians to enhance their role in the development of their countries.

The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and all CPA member countries.