Tanzania: Govt to Give Tax Breaks On Air Tanzania

President Samia Suluhu hassan announced Thursday the government will provide a tax relief to the struggling national flag carrier, air Tanzania that made a loss of about 26 US million in the financial year 2019/2020.

President Samia told the nation in her first address in the Parliament that underperformance of the country's flagship airline was a result of huge debt burden it had inherited.

"Our corporation is worthless and this is because it inherited a huge debt. We plan to provide a tax relief similar to other countries to help improve its productivity," she said.

A Control and Auditor General's report for the financial year 2019-2020 released recently highlighted that the airline had registered about 150bil/- losses in the past 5 years.

President Samia said, however, that the new mission is to recruit more competent and qualified personnel to man the corporation. She said "we are going to transform the corporation."

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said early this month that preparation for getting underway to receive three more aircrafts.

Air Tanzania said in its statement it intends to double its fleet to 14 aircraft by 2022.