Tanzania: Govt to Give Tax Breaks On Air Tanzania

22 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

President Samia Suluhu hassan announced Thursday the government will provide a tax relief to the struggling national flag carrier, air Tanzania that made a loss of about 26 US million in the financial year 2019/2020.

President Samia told the nation in her first address in the Parliament that underperformance of the country's flagship airline was a result of huge debt burden it had inherited.

"Our corporation is worthless and this is because it inherited a huge debt. We plan to provide a tax relief similar to other countries to help improve its productivity," she said.

A Control and Auditor General's report for the financial year 2019-2020 released recently highlighted that the airline had registered about 150bil/- losses in the past 5 years.

President Samia said, however, that the new mission is to recruit more competent and qualified personnel to man the corporation. She said "we are going to transform the corporation."

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said early this month that preparation for getting underway to receive three more aircrafts.

Air Tanzania said in its statement it intends to double its fleet to 14 aircraft by 2022.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.