Tanzania: Government to Employ Over 44,000 New Staff

22 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

The Government is expected to employ 44, 096 new staff in the next 2021/2022 financial year.

The Minister of State in the President's Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mohamed Mchengerwa revealed the figure in the Parliament, Dodoma on Thursday while tabling his Office's plan for the coming fiscal year.

Disaggregating the figure, Mchengerwa said health sector will grab the lion share with 11,215 posts, followed by education (10,297), agriculture (1,383), livestock (1,250), fishery (733), Police Force (1,782), Prisons (843), Fire and Immigration (512), and health centres under religious and charity organizations (1,240).

He also said that in 2021/22 FY, 92,619 employees of various cadres will be promoted and 2,360 others will be replaced in accordance with the previous directives.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.