Tanzania: Government to Employ Over 44,000 New Staff

The Government is expected to employ 44, 096 new staff in the next 2021/2022 financial year.

The Minister of State in the President's Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mohamed Mchengerwa revealed the figure in the Parliament, Dodoma on Thursday while tabling his Office's plan for the coming fiscal year.

Disaggregating the figure, Mchengerwa said health sector will grab the lion share with 11,215 posts, followed by education (10,297), agriculture (1,383), livestock (1,250), fishery (733), Police Force (1,782), Prisons (843), Fire and Immigration (512), and health centres under religious and charity organizations (1,240).

He also said that in 2021/22 FY, 92,619 employees of various cadres will be promoted and 2,360 others will be replaced in accordance with the previous directives.