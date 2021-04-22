Tanzania: People's Expectations As President Samia Addresses Parliament

AS President Samia Suluhu Hassan expected to make her first address to the Parliament in Dodoma, today, Business Affairs, Economy and Finance are the areas which some respondents expect the Head of State to zero-in.

In the online survey conducted through the Daily News Tanzania Twitter account on Wednesday sought to know what people expect from the President's historical address.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan will address the Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday evening (April 22, 2021). Which area do you want President's adress to zero-in?"

Out of 50 respondents who are following Daily News Tanzania's twitter, 53.1 percent want President Samia to focus on Business Affairs, Economy and Finance while 37.7 percent of those who participated in the survey were interested in human Rights and Freedom of press.

Moreover, 6.1 percent of the respondents want the President's address to focus on peace and security while others 4.1 percent wanted Her Excellence to zero-in on leadership and social services.

Others commented that they want the President to address on Climate change, food, security and health affairs.