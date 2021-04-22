Tanzania: Bunge Hall Full Packed As President Samia Set to Address Parliament Shortly

Various government officials and retired leaders have arrived at the Parliament this afternoon, ready for President Samia's address to the Parliament for the first time.

Leaders who have already arrived at Bunge's Hall are Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma and Zanzibar Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu.

Other officials who are expected to attend the historical event are Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete, Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Aman Abeid Karume (from Isles).

Others are former Prime Ministers Edward Lowassa and Fredrick Sumaye.