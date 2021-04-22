Tanzania: Foreigners Inject Sh1.5bn in Dse Via Block Trading

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Foreign investors stimulated activity at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday after injecting in Sh1.56 billion through block trading.

According to the bourse's market report for April 20, 2021, two trading counters - CRDB Bank and NMB Bank - traded a block of two million and 675,000 shares respectively on the pre-arranged market board.

At the end of the trading session, the two banks recorded a total turnover of Sh1.5 billion, namely: Sh1.14 billion for NMB and Sh428.16 million for CRDB, the daily report says.

DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh1.58 billion from 2,725,516 shares traded in 46 deals. Foreign investors contributed 99.07 percent of the total turnover while local investors contributed only 0.93 percent.

In the normal trading board, the CRDB counter had 36,620 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh220 per share in 12 deals. The NMB counter had nine shares traded at Sh2,240 per share in two deals.

Other active counters were the DCB Commercial Bank, which had 10 shares traded at Sh240 each; self-listed DSE, which traded 2,650 shares at Sh1,100 per share in three deals, and the relatively new JATU counter which traded 1,035 shares at Sh1,500 per share in 17 deals.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.