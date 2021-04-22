Tanzania: Foreigners Inject Sh1.5bn in Dse Via Block Trading

Dar es Salaam — Foreign investors stimulated activity at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday after injecting in Sh1.56 billion through block trading.

According to the bourse's market report for April 20, 2021, two trading counters - CRDB Bank and NMB Bank - traded a block of two million and 675,000 shares respectively on the pre-arranged market board.

At the end of the trading session, the two banks recorded a total turnover of Sh1.5 billion, namely: Sh1.14 billion for NMB and Sh428.16 million for CRDB, the daily report says.

DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh1.58 billion from 2,725,516 shares traded in 46 deals. Foreign investors contributed 99.07 percent of the total turnover while local investors contributed only 0.93 percent.

In the normal trading board, the CRDB counter had 36,620 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh220 per share in 12 deals. The NMB counter had nine shares traded at Sh2,240 per share in two deals.

Other active counters were the DCB Commercial Bank, which had 10 shares traded at Sh240 each; self-listed DSE, which traded 2,650 shares at Sh1,100 per share in three deals, and the relatively new JATU counter which traded 1,035 shares at Sh1,500 per share in 17 deals.