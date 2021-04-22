Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Collabo With Koffi Olomide Makes Sh89 Million in Two Months

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Evagrey Vitalis

Dar es Salaam — Diamond Platinumz's collabo with Congolese rumba maestro Koffi Olomide titled Waah! has reportedly made Sh89 million in two months .

The song has since acquired more than 60 million views on Youtube in a period of four months.

The single made a record when it hit a million views in 8 hours after its release and went on to post 10 million views in one week.

The single then went on to post 30 million views in four weeks, in the process hitting a new height for a local production.

Through his Post on Instagram he explained how artistes can make money on the YouTube and how they should focus more on making money than anything else.

According to him in Tanzania most people consume music through youtube, therefore, views translate into sales.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.