Uganda: Wakiso Declares Quarantine Over Foot and Mouth Disease

22 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

Wakiso — Wakiso authorities have banned all livestock movements in some parts of the district as a measure to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The disease was detected in Kajjansi Town Council a week ago, and henceforth, authorities declared that no livestock will be allowed to move to and from the area and within a radius of 20kms.

The areas that fall under the 20km radius include Kyengera, Kasanje and Katabi.

However, Entebbe and Makindye Ssabagabo munipalities that share borders with Kajjansi were not mentioned in the circular.

It is, therefore, not clear whether the unnamed places will face restrictions despite their proximity to Kajjansi. The rest of the three town councils were notified in a letter dated April 15, signed by Dr Gerald Kirembe, the district veterinary officer.

The district has now embarked on interventions including sensitisation of the community about the disease, and closing all meat handling facilities.

Among other steps is the enhancement of livestock check points to enforce livestock movement, restrictions and conducting foot and mouth disease ring vaccination in areas where it has not been done.

"Prompt action must be taken," Dr Kirembe said.

Despite the communication, some stakeholders who spoke to this newspaper yesterday claimed they had not yet received any information about the development.

"We know nothing about the quarantine and we are operating normally," Mr Serubugo Mboggo, the head of Kyengera Abattoir, said in a telephone interview.

Mr Mboggo added: "Because we have not received any communication, we cannot enforce the directive. The authors of the letter could be up to their own issues. In any case, we as abattoir owners, buy animals countrywide and slaughter them immediately."

About foot and mouth disease

Foot and mouth is a severe and highly contagious livestock disease characterised by blisters and sores on the lips and tongue, mouth, between the hooves and teats of the affected animal.

But while majority of affected animals recover, the disease leaves them weakened and debilitated.

The disease has infected Uganda's livestock a couple of times since 1953 when it was first reported in the country.

In January, a quarantine was declared in parts of Kiruhura District.

In February, another quarantine was imposed in five districts in southwestern Uganda. They included Gomba, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura and Sembabule.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.