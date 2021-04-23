East Africa: Seychelles, Comoros, Tanzania - Tropical Cyclone JOBO Update

22 April 2021
European Civil Protection And Humanitarian Aid Operations
press release

Tropical Cyclone JOBO continues west over the Indian Ocean and on 22 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 100 km south of Aldaba island (Seychelles), 290 km north-east of Anjouan island (Comoros) and 660 km east of the border between Mozambique and Tanzania, with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.

JOBO is forecast to decrease its intensity, as it moves north-west over the western Indian Ocean, passing north of Comoros on 22-23 April. Afterwards, JOBO is expected to reach the central coast of Tanzania on 24-25 April.

On 22 April, heavy rain, strong wind and high waves are forecast over Aldaba. Heavy rain could affect northern of Comoros and coastal Tanzania over 22-23 April.

