East Africa: TMA Warns That Tropical Cyclone 'Jobo' Could Hit Tanzania

Typhoon Warning Center/Wikimedia Commons
Joint Typhoon Warning Center's tropical warning of Southern Hemisphere tropical cyclone Jobo #05 (April 23, 2021).
22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) have said a tropical cyclone "Jobo" which has appeared in the Indian ocean, may impact the country's weather systems causing strong winds and waves especially in the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The cyclone is currently in Madagascar heading north in the Indian Ocean.

JOBO is forecast to continue west-northwest passing close to Seychelles on 21-22 April with maximum sustained wind up to 130 km/h. It could make landfall over the north-eastern coast of Lindi Region (south-eastern Tanzania) on 25 April

"The tropical depression in the Indian ocean which has developed and deepened to become a tropical cyclone "Jobo", is currently at a distance of between 930 and 1030 Kilometers from the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions respectively" said a statement issued by TMA.

The presence of tropical cyclone "Jobo" may impact our weather systems by influencing strong winds and large waves especially over the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

TMA says they will continue monitoring the progress of the tropical cyclone "Jobo" and other weather systems associated with it which may change the strength, speed and direction of the cyclone.

The statement further said, the authority will also continue to update the public on the progress of the tropical cyclone "Jobo" and in turn, advises the public to make use of the Advisory of strong wind and large waves.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.