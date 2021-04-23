East Africa: TMA Warns That Tropical Cyclone 'Jobo' Could Hit Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) have said a tropical cyclone "Jobo" which has appeared in the Indian ocean, may impact the country's weather systems causing strong winds and waves especially in the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The cyclone is currently in Madagascar heading north in the Indian Ocean.

JOBO is forecast to continue west-northwest passing close to Seychelles on 21-22 April with maximum sustained wind up to 130 km/h. It could make landfall over the north-eastern coast of Lindi Region (south-eastern Tanzania) on 25 April

"The tropical depression in the Indian ocean which has developed and deepened to become a tropical cyclone "Jobo", is currently at a distance of between 930 and 1030 Kilometers from the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions respectively" said a statement issued by TMA.

The presence of tropical cyclone "Jobo" may impact our weather systems by influencing strong winds and large waves especially over the coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

TMA says they will continue monitoring the progress of the tropical cyclone "Jobo" and other weather systems associated with it which may change the strength, speed and direction of the cyclone.

The statement further said, the authority will also continue to update the public on the progress of the tropical cyclone "Jobo" and in turn, advises the public to make use of the Advisory of strong wind and large waves.