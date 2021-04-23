Ghanaian Actress Sentenced to 90 Days in Prison Over Nudity

16 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hawakulu Muhammed

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been sentenced to three months in prison over a nude photo she shared online.

On Friday, the Circuit Court sitting in Accra, Ghanaian capital, held that the actress would serve her three months jail term concurrently.

The court added that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others in the country.

The actress had shared the photo on her social media platforms in June last year to mark her son's seventh year birthday.

Many had condemned the action while the Director of Child Rights International Ghana, Bright Appiah, filed a petition asking relevant authorities to prosecute her.

Akuapem Poloo had apologised over the incident, explaining that the photo was originally meant to encourage people to appreciate their mothers.

The matter was, however, referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the country's police and the actress was eventually arrested.

She was thereafter arrested and charged with publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence and undermining human dignity.

The actress earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges when she was first arraigned.

But on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty when she appeared in court and was consequently convicted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.