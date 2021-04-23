Chad: Deby's Death - Nigeria to Beef Up Security Near Chad's Border, Says Defence Minister

22 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it was going to beef up security around the borders with neigbouring Chad with the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby on Monday.

Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), who made this known to newsmen at the State House, Abuja, stressed that the absence of Chad's influence on the border may worsen Nigeria and other neigbouring countries' security situation.

This, he explained, has informed why Nigeria will beef up security around its borders, particularly with the Republic of Chad following the ongoing unrest in the country, which may escalate insecurity in the country.

The Minister also said the attacks on police formation in the Southeast was an affront on Nigeria's security architecture and warned that such would no longer be tolerated.

Details later...

