East Africa: Regional Volleyball - Ruterana to Focus On Youth Development

23 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan Fernand Sauveur Ruterana, the newly elected President of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V, has insisted that youth development is a crucial part of his plans for the four-year term.

Speaking to this publication, the veteran volleyball player - who featured for Kigali Volleyball Club - said that he will push for more youth competitions to improve the level of the sport in the Eastern Africa region.

His first task will be to organize yearly Zone V championships - both men's and women's categories - under different age brackets.

"We are going to organize more competitions between countries; SubZone tournaments for example. I believe the events will attract necessary partners to be successful and have great impact," said Ruterana.

The regional Zone V comprises 12 countries; Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi, Tanzania, and Somalia.

Ruterana was elected to the helm of regional volleyball administration last October, replacing compatriot Gustave Nkurunziza who had held the position since 2016.

"The future of Zone V volleyball lies in the hands of young players. Our role is to build a strong foundation for them and, ensure that they reach their full potential and compete at the highest level."

A former player for the national team, Ruterana called time on his 20-year playing career in 2006 to focus on coaching and administration in the sport.

He is the outgoing Second Vice President of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation.

At the height of his playing career, Ruterana featured for reigning champions APR and former giants Kigali Volleyball Club.

