Kenya: Omanyala's Olympic Dream Boosted As Odibets Intervenes

22 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

A wise man once said there's always light at the end of the tunnel. This describes the story of Ferdinand Omanyala.

It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Mr Omanyala; from running the fastest time by a Kenyan over 100m (10.01), to officials declining to immediately recognise his efforts in Nigeria.

However, Omanyala now has a reason to smile after Kenya's leading betting firm Odibets gave him a Ksh1.5 million financial boost to support his athletics career.

The initiative comes after Omanyala's brilliant performance in Nigeria that has seen him qualify for the Olympics.

"I feel good that Odibets came in to support me. It gives me hope for a brighter future," said Omanyala, while disclosing that the deal with the betting firm was not a formal one yet. "It's like a gesture of support. Supporting talent at all levels," said Omanyala.

Speaking to journalists, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said that the betting firm decided to support Omanyala because his hardwork and talent could be clearly seen from his recent performances.

"We decided to support Omanyala after his brilliant performance over the past few months, which has seen him qualify for the Olympics. The token we have offered him will help him grow his career to the next level," said Mr Sayi.

