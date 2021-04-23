Kenya: KQ, Congo Airways Sign Partnership Deal

22 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kinshasa — The Kenya Airways and DR Congo national carrier have signed a partnership agreement.

The deal, whose signing was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Thursday, will see Kenya Airways and Congo Airways partner in areas of mutual interest including aircraft maintenance, training and sharing of excess capacity.

The deal signed on the last day of President Kenyatta's three-day State visit of DR Congo, Also included in the two-year agreement, whose overarching objective is viability and sustainability of the airlines, is a route and code sharing provision aimed at expanding the carriers domestic, African and international networks.

The partnership agreement was signed by Kenya Airways Group CEO Allan Kilavuka and his Congo Airways counterpart Desire Balazire Bantu.

Present during the signing ceremony were Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, her Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa and Kenya's Ambassador to DR Congo Dr George Masafu.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

