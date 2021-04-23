Kenya: 2021 Lewa Marathon Will Also Be Run Virtually

22 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The annual Lewa Safari Marathon will for the second-year running be held virtually, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like in last year's edition, world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will headline the run which will take place on June 26.

Lewa marathon is sponsored telecommunication firms Safaricom and Huawei.

Speaking on Thursday in a virtual press conference, the event's organisers urged athletes worldwide to register for the run, in support of vulnerable Kenyan communities, and wildlife.

The registration for the marathon is free, and is taking place online at www.lewasafarimarathon.co.ke.

"Now that we are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, people know that even though we are separated physically, we are still connected emotionally. The Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon is about continuing to transmit this culture of togetherness and inclusion in transforming lives," said John Kinoti, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy's Community Development Manager.

Sitoyo Lupokoyit, the Safaricom Chief Financial Service Officer said: "The Lewa Safari Marathon brings together three things that we are very passionate about as a company; sports, community and conservation."

"We remain committed to supporting this cause through the Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon because we have seen how it continues to transform lives and that speaks to the essence of our purpose."

Apart from the 42km race, other categories of the event include the 5km, 10km and 21km. The race has no time limit, thus participants can run their races throughout June.

Offering support and running tips from wildlife rangers, creating digital postcards and interactive maps are some of the measures the organisers said they are putting in place to make the event interesting.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.