Kenya: 2021 Lewa Marathon Will Also Be Run Virtually

The annual Lewa Safari Marathon will for the second-year running be held virtually, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like in last year's edition, world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will headline the run which will take place on June 26.

Lewa marathon is sponsored telecommunication firms Safaricom and Huawei.

Speaking on Thursday in a virtual press conference, the event's organisers urged athletes worldwide to register for the run, in support of vulnerable Kenyan communities, and wildlife.

The registration for the marathon is free, and is taking place online at www.lewasafarimarathon.co.ke.

"Now that we are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, people know that even though we are separated physically, we are still connected emotionally. The Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon is about continuing to transmit this culture of togetherness and inclusion in transforming lives," said John Kinoti, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy's Community Development Manager.

Sitoyo Lupokoyit, the Safaricom Chief Financial Service Officer said: "The Lewa Safari Marathon brings together three things that we are very passionate about as a company; sports, community and conservation."

"We remain committed to supporting this cause through the Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon because we have seen how it continues to transform lives and that speaks to the essence of our purpose."

Apart from the 42km race, other categories of the event include the 5km, 10km and 21km. The race has no time limit, thus participants can run their races throughout June.

Offering support and running tips from wildlife rangers, creating digital postcards and interactive maps are some of the measures the organisers said they are putting in place to make the event interesting.