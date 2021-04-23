Kenya: GSU Seek Revenge in Tough Quarters Against Home Side Esperance

22 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus says they will be on a revenge mission when they take on Esperance of Tunisia in one of the four men's African Clubs Championship quarter-final matches on Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

GSU battle Esperance from 6pm in a rescheduled fixture, while their compatriots Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) play Zamalek of Egypt from 2pm.

Both matches will be played at Zouaoui Indoor Arena.

Tarus said his side fell to the Tunisian side 3-0 in 2014 in Sousse and although they had not played them recently, thoughts of returning the favour are with them.

"We have done our home work well. The players are in high spirit. Of course the odds are against us but we are keen to turn tables. Esperance is just a name," a confident Tarus said on phone from Tunis.

GSU finished second in their Pool "A" behind Zamalek after losing to the Egyptians before recording two wins against Nigeria Customs 3-1 and Espoire of Congo 3-0 to book a last eight slot.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge said they will try to match up to their opponents.

"Whether we win or lose, a good performance from the players is what I will be looking out for. I have also challenged them to embrace individual effort because you never know who is watching. It's our first time at this stage and qualifying for the quarter-finals is an achievement.

"They have not seen us play and this might work for us but we just want to give our best in the match."

KPA booked a last eight slot thanks to victories against Rukinzo of Burundi 3-0 and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise 3-2, though they lost to home side Esperance 3-0 in Pool "D".

Whether the two sides (KPA and GSU) will surpass the best performance ever recorded by a Kenyan team at the event, only time will tell.

The best performance so far was in 2011 when Kenya Prisons won silver medal behind Al Ahly of Egypt.

Other quarterfinals will see Al Swehly (Libya) play neighbors Nemostar of Uganda as Kelibia take on Port Douala (Cameroon).

Kenya international Abiud Chirchir plays for Kelibia.

Chirchir, who turns up for GSU in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League, renewed his contract with the Tunisian side early this year.

