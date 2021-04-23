Kenya: Rowdy Narok Youths Clash With Police

22 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Business in Narok town came to a standstill on Thursday evening, after members of the public staged demonstrations to protest alleged police harassment.

The rowdy protesters, who engaged the police in running battler, accused the law enforcers of high handedness as they enforced Covid-19 containment regulations.

The residents mostly youth, from the Majengo slums, barricaded the road Narok-Mahi Mahiu road with rocks and burnt tyres, while chanting anti-police slogans.

At some point the members of the public almost overpowered the police, forcing them to call for reinforcement.

It all started at an eatery, in the town centre, where police confronted some revellers, who were not wearing face masks.

"They found a woman with a child eating in that hotel, but they pulled her out alleging that she didn't have a mask. How do they expect us to eat, drink with masks on," said Mr Justus Mwendwa, one of the protesters?

Mr Mwendwa claimed, that the police have been arresting and locking people up in cells only to be released after parting with Sh3000.

Another protester George Omondi blamed the Narok OCS for not taking those who have been arrested for flouting curfew rules to court.

The protest caused heavy traffic on the busy road. Contacted for comment, Narok North Police boss Fredrick Shiundu denied claims by residents. He advised the residents to strictly follow the Covid-19 containment measures.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

