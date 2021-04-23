Africa's Children Need to Get Back to School to Avoid 'Lost Generation'

Lovemore Ranga Mataire/The Herald
Examination-writing pupils and some parents await screening and clearance by authorities at Rusununguko High School in Bromley on March 14, 2021 ahead of the March 15 opening of schools.
22 April 2021
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Emeline Wuilbercq

Addis Ababa — With school closures, income losses and deepening poverty, children across Africa have been forced into work - in gold mines, cocoa farms and hawking on the streets

From free school meals to decent work for adults, African officials are working to bring child labourers who dropped out of school due to COVID-19 back into the classroom to avoid a lost generation and meet a pledge to end child labour by 2025.

With school closures, income losses, deepening poverty and limited social services, children across the continent have been forced into work - in gold mines in Mali, cocoa farms in Ivory Coast and hawking on the streets of Uganda.

"It's very important ... to ensure that we don't lose a generation," Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Regional Director for Africa, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.

"If we don't look after them, if we don't equip them, if we don't skill them up and prepare them, then they're not going to be useful in the labour market," said Samuel-Olonjuwon, who is also the ILO's Assistant Director-General.

The number of child labourers worldwide has dropped significantly to 152 million children from 246 million in 2000, but the United Nations (U.N.) fears the COVID-19 pandemic is set to reverse these gains.

With one in five children working, Africa is the region most affected by underage labour and home to almost half of the world's child labourers, some 72 million children.

The U.N. has made 2021 the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, saying urgent action was needed to meet a goal of ending the practice by 2025.

Many children labourers will need support to return to class, such as night schools, social assistance and free school meals, said African Union Commissioner Amira El Fadil.

"School-feeding programs address this issue of child labour indirectly," said El Fadil, whose work focuses on health, humanitarian affairs and social development.

"In some countries, they don't only take the food to the children in the school, they take the food to the families," she said, adding that such programmes have proven successful in tackling child labour in Africa in the past.

Providing more decent work for adults is also a top priority to stem child labour in Africa, where approximately 85% of employment is in the informal economy, said the ILO's Samuel-Olonjuwon.

About 85% of Africa's child labourers work in agriculture, largely on family farms, according to the African Union's 10-year plan to eradicate child labour, adopted last year.

Children are often taught to work at home and on the farm to learn responsibility - but this positive goal of socialising young people can sometimes lead to exploitation, child rights experts say.

"Over the last 20 years ... a lot of work has been done to make member states in Africa recognise that child labour is a problem and that there's a difference between child labour and socialisation," Samuel-Olonjuwon said.

"I'm so pleased that things have moved from that, but it hasn't moved fast enough. And I'm hoping that the fact that we know that we have only four years until 2025 will really propel us to take action."

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.