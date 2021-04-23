Somalia: Gunmen Kill Doctor Outside His Mogadishu Home

A Somali dermatologist who provided free medical care to the poor was shot and killed Thursday morning outside his home in Mogadishu, according to Somali state media.

Dr. Hasan Osman Issa, better known as Dr. Burane, was killed by gunmen at his home in the Somali capital's Al-Baraka neighborhood in the Hodan district, according to reports. VOA was not able to reach police for details.

Burane founded and ran the clinic that bears his nickname.

The president of the Somali Medical Association, Mohamed Yusuf Hassan, praised Burane for his compassion.

"A great doctor has left the country," said Hassan, who also directs Dar es Salaam Hospital. "As doctors, our concern today is for a man who worked hard for the poor" and addressed skin diseases.

Hassan said the dermatologist's death brings "special worries. If Burane was killed, who will be spared? This is not something we can accept. We must protest. We must make every effort to resolve such issues."

No one had claimed responsibility for the killing as of late Thursday in Somalia. Last week, Mohamed Abdi Ahmed, commissioner of the city's Hamar Jajab district, was similarly killed.