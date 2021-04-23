South Africa: Tribute Pour in for Radio Legend Grant Shakoane

22 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has paid tribute to radio legend Grant Shakoane.

"Grant Shakoane made his mark in the broadcasting industry and leaves behind a rich legacy. He was indeed one of the giants of our airwaves.

"As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and custodian of broadcasting policy in country, we acknowledge the role that he has played in shaping the broadcasting industry in South Africa, and the many young people he inspired," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Thursday.

Shakoane's career spans more than three decades, with a range of stations, among others, Metro FM, and recently Vuma FM.

The Minister has conveyed condolences to the family and friends of Shakoane.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

