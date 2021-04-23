South Africa: Biden's Global Climate Summit - South Africa Commits to Ambitious Emission Reduction Targets

23 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Earth Day 2021 saw world leaders one after the other appear on screen and announce ambitious targets to cut emissions. Humanity's deadline is the end of the decade.

Once coal was king -- it powered industrial revolutions and made countries rich, but now the fossil fuel has been placed on notice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among world leaders when he told the delegates of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate that emissions in the country would begin to fall by 2025, rather than peak and plateau that same year.

But the biggest surprise on the first day of the summit was from the host country.

Biden's new commitment is to cut US fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% of 2005 levels by 2030. This was from the second-largest CO2 emissions producer after China.

His declaration was a statement that the US was back in the global climate fight, four years after the country withdrew from the Paris agreement.

"The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable. The cost of inaction keeps mounting," Biden warned.

Forty other leaders through the course of the day also gave short addresses to the gathering.

Ramaphosa told the audience that South Africa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

